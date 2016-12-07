Eight-year-old girl ‘fights for life’ after Edinburgh stabbing

A SCHOOLGIRL is fighting for her life in hospital after allegedly being stabbed while she slept.

The eight-year-old is being treated at the Sick Kids following the incident in the early hours of the morning.

A 48-year-old woman, believed to be the girl’s mum, is also understood to have suffered knife wounds and is described as being in a serious, but non-life threatening, condition at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A warrant is understood to have been issued for the woman’s arrest and police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the horror incident, which happened at around 1.30am on Wednesday in Danube Street, Stockbridge.

A force spokeswoman said: “Police were called to an address in Danube Street around 1.30am on Wednesday.

“An eight year-old girl was found with serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

“A 48 year-old woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances, however officers are not currently looking for anyone else at this time.”