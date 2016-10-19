Engineer brought herbal cannabis to Edinburgh

A CANADIAN engineer who brought in large quantities of herbal cannabis to the UK has been fined £20,000.

Ryan Thomas, 41, pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to supplying the drug between November 2013 and April 2014, using postal boxes in Edinburgh and London.

Sheriff Thomas Welsh QC was told that information had been received that amounts of the drug were being brought into the UK.

Suspicion had fallen on Thomas, who is living with friends in Joppa Road, and investigation led to 8.1 kilos being found in Edinburgh and 5.1 kilos in London – a total of 13.2 kilos with a wholesale value of £90,000.

Defence solicitor Kenneth Sinclair said his client had £60,000 in the Bank of Montreal in Canada and could pay a substantial fine.

Thomas was also ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work within six months and given an 8pm-7am curfew over that period. The fine has to be paid by January 18.