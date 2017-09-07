Ex-Hearts youth player facing jail after robbery from Greggs

A FORMER youth footballer who was once on the books of Hearts is facing a jail sentence after carrying out a robbery at a branch of Greggs.

Andrew Shaw took charity cash from the bakery shop in the latest of a series of thefts to support his drug habit.

Shaw, 30, admitted the offence at Greggs, St Catherine’s Retail Park, Perth, when he appeared in the dock yesterday.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence on the former footballer - who now has over 20 criminal convictions - until later this month for reports. The court was told that Shaw - whose football career faltered after playing for Scotland’s youth team - had been badly affected by his military service. Shaw had earlier completed an SFA coaching course on remand.