Ex-Hibs ace Chris Killen admits sex assault on sleeping woman

FORMER Hibs player Chris Killen has admitted sexually assaulting a young woman as she slept in her bed.

Killen, 35, was in a “stupefied state” from alcohol when he went into the spare bedroom of the house the woman was staying in, in Bury, Greater Manchester, and touched her sexually.

Killen had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing but admitted the offence shortly before he was due to go on trial before a jury at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, yesterday.

He stood in the dock and pleaded guilty to a single charge of sexual assault on 17 September last year.

Lisa Judge, defending, said the guilty plea had been made on a “specific basis” as to what Killen had admitted doing, and this had been accepted by the prosecution.

The basis of the plea was not given in court and no further details about the sexual assault were made public.

Miss Judge said Killen, of London Road, Adlington, near Macclesfield, had “no relevant” previous convictions.

Gary Woodall, prosecuting, said Killen’s basis of plea was “inconsistent” with the complainant’s statement to police.

But after “lengthy discussion” Mr Woodall said the complainant had “taken the lead” and there would now not be a trial given Killen’s admission of guilt.

Judge Maurice Greene adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence and psychiatric reports on the defendant.

He gave Killen bail but added: “At the end of the day this was a sexual assault on a sleeping young woman. It’s a serious matter.

“All sentencing options will remain open to the court.”

New Zealand-born Killen represented his country in the 2010 World Cup after playing for Middlesbrough and Celtic and starting his career with Man City as a trainee.

His playing career also included stints at Norwich, Oldham Athletic, Port Vale and Wrexham.

Killen joined Hibernian in January 2006 on a free transfer and scored 11 goals for the side in the first part of the 2006-7 season.

His first goal came during his debut match when Hibs beat Rangers 3-0 at Ibrox in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup in February 2006,

He scored his first goal at Easter Road a week later with the opener in a 7-0 victory over Livingston and by the end of the 2005-6 season he had found the back of the net five times.

In July 2006 he scored the opening goal in Hibs’ second-round UEFA Cup tie against Dinaburg.

But his season was ended in January 2007 by a ruptured Achilles tendon during a 2-2 draw with Aberdeen,

His contract with the Edinburgh side ended in the summer of 2007 and he signed to Celtic on a three-year contract.

He will be sentenced on 1 August.