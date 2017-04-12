Fake gardener hunted by police in Musselburgh

A FAKE gardener is being hunted by police after conning a resident out of money.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 8 at a property in Market Street, Musselburgh.

A man offered to carry out some gardening work, took cash from the resident and fled without completing the work.

The man is described as white, 20-30 years, tall, slim build with short dark hair. He only had one tooth in his upper mouth and was wearing a dark jacket and trousers.

Sergeant Derek MacDonald from Tranent Police Station said: “There are unfortunately a small number of people carrying out such work who engage in oppressive, and at times, fraudulent practices.

“Extreme caution should be taken when unknown visitors attend at your address. I would advise to request identification, of both the individual and company they say they are representing. A genuine visitor will have no objections to providing this.

“Do not let anyone into your house if you are not 100 per cent comfortable with them being there. If you have any concerns at all, please contact us by calling 101.

“Anyone with concerns that friends, family or neighbours are being targeted please contact the police.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.