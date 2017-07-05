Family of Kirsty Maxwell search for mystery photographer

The family of tragic Kirsty Maxwell, who plunged to her death from a Benidorm resort balcony, have begun their search for a photographer who took a picture of her body.

Kirsty, 27, from Livingston, died after falling from the tenth floor of the Apartmentos Payma in the Spanish resort town while she was on a hen party.

The disturbing image of her body was published by the Spanish media, prompting Kirsty’s husband, parents and brother to return to Spain to seek answers.

They have launched an appeal to find the photographer who may be able to help piece together the events that led to the newlywed’s death.

Husband Adam Maxwell, whom she married in September, said: “We need to find out who that person was who took the photograph and ask them if they have any more information.”