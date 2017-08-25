Fiona McMaster found safe and well on Isle of Skye

Fiona McMaster, the Edinburgh woman reported missing earlier this month, has been traced safe and well on the Isle of Skye.

Fiona, 41, was found on the island at around 10am on Friday 25th August, police said. She had last been sighted outside Marks and Spencer on Morningside Road on the afternoon of August 8.

Inspector Graeme Nisbet said: “We would like to thank the public who came forward to provide information that led to Fiona being traced.

“She has been found safe and well which is a great relief to her family.”