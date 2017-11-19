Firefighters tackle blaze as it rips through popular Bathgate bar

Have your say

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze which ripped through a popular Bathgate bar.

Emergency services were called to The Ballencrief, on Hopetoun Street, at 8.31am this morning to extinguish the flames on the ground floor of the public house.

There were no casualties from the incident though paramedics were called to the scene.

Police have cordoned off the street while firefighters used powerful jets to put the fire out.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: “We were alerted at 8.31am today to reports of a fire at a public house in Bathgate.

“Operations control immediately mobilised four fire appliances to the scene at Hoptoun Street.

“Firefighters used powerful water jets to extinguish the fire located within ground floor. There were no casualties.

“Crews remain on the scene carrying dampening down operations until the area is made safe.”