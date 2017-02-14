Former Hearts star in court as case against dad laid out

FOOTBALLER Ryan McGowan arrived in court as a senior prosecution lawyer urged jurors to convict the former Hearts star’s father of murder.

The 27-year-old Aussie international arrived at the High Court in Edinburgh and heard some of the proceedings against his 58-year-old dad James.

He sat in court shortly after prosecution lawyer Alex Prentice QC and defence solicitor advocate Murray Macara QC spoke to jurors about the case against Mr McGowan.

Mr Prentice told the jury that there was enough evidence available to them to prove that James murdered Owen Brannigan in a house in Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, in November 1999.

The advocate depute also urged jurors to also convict McGowan of assaulting another man in a Coatbridge social club earlier in the same evening.

Mr Prentice said: “When you draw it all together – justice in this case requires you to find James McGowan guilty of the murder of Owen Brannigan. ”

Mr Prentice was speaking on the fifth day of proceedings against Mr McGowan, who was extradited to Scotland from Australia last year to stand trial on murder and assault charges.

Mr McGowan, whose address has been given as HMP Addiewell, denies murdering Mr Brannigan at a house in the Lanarkshire town on November 28 or 29, 1999.

Defence solicitor advocate Mr Macara told the jury that there was a reasonable doubt.

The trial continues.