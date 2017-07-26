Four quizzed in Spanish court over Kirsty Maxwell’s death

Four men have been questioned by a Spanish judge who is trying to establish what happened to a Scottish woman who died in Benidorm.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, West Lothian, fell from the 10th floor of a hotel in the Spanish resort in April.

The 27-year-old had recently been married and was in the resort with a group of friends on a hen party.

Four British men who were in the hotel room at the time were questioned as part of the inquiry.

They left court without making any comment to the media.