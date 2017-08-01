Gangster led police on high-speed chase through Edinburgh

A GANGSTER has been jailed for more than seven years after he was caught with heroin worth £520,000 following a dangerous, high speed bid to flee from police.

Paul Macaulay waited until an officer approached the door of his vehicle at a filling station before he hit the accelerator and drove across a pavement and grass verge and rejoined a busy city road, almost colliding with traffic.

Macaulay, 30, took off at speed along Calder Road before driving around a roundabout the wrong way, forcing other motorists into emergency braking and narrowly avoiding multiple collisions.

He then drove back along the other carriageway but was eventually forced to stop by a line of lunchtime traffic and police hemmed in before detectives moved in to get him out of the vehicle.

Officers found almost 1.5 kilos of high purity heroin in his car along with £15,000 in cash in a black plastic bag.

A later search of his home found paperwork detailing more than £77,000 worth of deals and debts. A set of scales and high value watches were recovered from Macaulay’s girlfriend’s address.

A judge was shown footage of police tracking his white Vauxhall Insignia before it pulled in at a service station and then took off at speed in a desperate getaway bid after an officer approached the vehicle.

Lord Armstrong told Macaulay that his dangerous driving was committed “in your attempt to avoid being stopped by police”.

The judge told Macaulay that he stood convicted of participating in the distribution of the “evil drug” which was a scourge on society.

Lord Armstrong said that if Macaulay had been found guilty after a trial he would have jailed him for 11 years, including a two-year maximum term for dangerous driving and a year for the aggravation that the drug trafficking was connected with serious organised crime.

The judge reduced his total sentence to seven years and four months imprisonment following his guilty pleas.

Macaulay, who has previously been jailed for drugs and has 19 previous convictions going back to when he was 16, was also banned from driving for six years and until he passed a test again.

Macaulay, a prisoner in Edinburgh, admitted driving dangerously at Calder Road on June 7 this year and being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug heroin.

Advocate depute Maryam Labaki said experts estimated the wholesale value of the heroin found was £77,884. But if it was cut, it had the potential to be worth £519,200.

Defence solicitor advocate Stuart Carson said Macaulay had been working as a joiner and his partner was due to give birth.

“His involvement in this is something which he now regrets very much.”