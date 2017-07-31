Guardwell Glen victim named as man appears in court on murder charge

Police have named a man murdered who died following an incident at a property in Guardwell Glen in Edinburgh at the weekend as James Gatti.

The 34-year-old was found with serious injuries on Saturday night. He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died.

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with his death and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Chief Inspector Mark Rennie, the area commander for South East Edinburgh, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of James at this difficult time.

“Officers will be carrying out enquiries and will be on patrol in the area over the next few days to provide support and information to residents.”