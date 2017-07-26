‘Half-hearted’ Edinburgh robber targets newsagents after KFC fail

A man who made a ‘half-hearted’ attempt to rob a KFC in Edinburgh said he would move on to a nearby newsagent after a cashier told him she had called the police.

34-year-old Grant Walker demanded money from the fast-food chain cashier and when she told him police had been called, he replied: “I don’t care. I am going to go to RS McColl’s and try there”.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday Walker was jailed for 22 months.

Walker had pled guilty previously to attempting to rob the KFC shop in Nicolson Street on April 23 this year.

Fiscal Depute, Rachel Adey, said Walker walked into the shop at around 3pm and demanded: “Give me all your money”. The cashier replied: “No”, Walker asked her: “Do you think I am kidding?”, continued to demand money and said he had a weapon.

Eleven minutes later, police officers found Walker in Nicolson Square. He was identified by two witnesses and arrested. Walker’s actions were described as “a half-hearted attempted robbery”. Defence solicitor, Ross Gardner, said police later found Walker standing outside RS McColl’s.