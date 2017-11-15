Hammer killer has no remorse over dead friend

AN UNREPENTANT killer who bludgeoned his former friend to death during a frenzied and fatal attack in a New Town flat last year has branded his conviction a “misjustice”.

Kieran Davies was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 19 years after he battered Ashley Hawkins 24 times with a hammer and a metal pole in a flat on Scotland Street in December 2016.

Davies, 29, denied murder throughout the trial and shows little remorse for his actions in new Channel 4 series ‘Lifers Behind Bars,’ claiming to have “no memory” of the attack.

As part of the documentary, filmmakers were granted unprecedented access to the maximum security HMP Shotts where they followed Davies as he began his life in prison.

Speaking in the documentary - which will air tonight - Davies denies all knowledge of the events that led to the murder.

He adds: “I truly believe I went to sleep the night before and the police woke me up in the morning and that’s all I know.”

During the trial, officers described a scene of carnage as they entered the flat after calls from concerned neighbours who heard a series of loud bangs.

Police found Mr Hawkins lying face down in a “pool of his own blood” in the living room of the loft apartment, later discovering Davies to the rear of the property wearing clothing stained with the victim’s blood.

In the documentary, DI Stuart Alexander describes the murder as a “sustained and horrific attack,” adding: “In my 27 years of police service, that crime scene is up there with the most horrific I have ever been in.”

The court later heard how the pair had been best friends when they relocated to Edinburgh from Wales earlier in the year, but their relationship quickly deteriorated after the move.

Before the fatal attack, the victim revealed that Davies had put a knife to his throat.

When asked if he thought he was capable of murder, Davies replies: “I think I got it in me to be violent, I don’t think I got it in me to murder somebody that I know.”

In a hostile interview with detectives, Davies called Mr Hawkins “a f*****g idiot,” adding: “I just really don’t like the kid.”

The documentary shows Davies waiting in a cell shortly before his sentencing and continues with him adjusting to life inside Shotts alongside more than 200 other male prisoners convicted of murder.

When asked about the forensic evidence which helped to convict him, Davies says: “I don’t know anything about the case at all, I’m not really educated enough to answer that.”

“The way I understand it is it places me at the scene, it’s not a hundred per cent to convict me of the crime.

“I am a hundred per cent sure it was not me and I would know something about it. Anything else, I can’t answer that.”

He continues: “I think it is a misjustice. I’m not convinced on the decision.”

The first episode in the two-part series of Lifers Behind Bars airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.