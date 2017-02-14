Hibs fan, 41, fined for cup final brawl

A HIBS fan has been fined over his part in the pitch invasion at last year’s Scottish Cup final match.

John Taylor, 41, ran towards the Rangers end of the field at Hampden Park after the final whistle when Hibs won 3-2 on May 21 last year.

He shouted and gestured then kicked an unknown man.

Taylor, from Inverkeithing, Fife, pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to an offence contrary to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act and also assaulting the man.

Sheriff Linda Ruxton fined Taylor £565 but didn’t impose a football banning order after hearing he has been banned for life by Hibs.

Rangers fans Richard Barnwell, 36, and Mark McKinlay, 29, also pled guilty to offences under the football act.

Barnwell, from Newlands, Glasgow admitted assaulting an unknown person on the pitch by repeatedly kicking them on the head and body.

McKinlay, from Renfrew also admitted climbing over a barrier on to the field, and assaulting Dale Pryde by repeatedly punching him on the head. Both men will be sentenced next month.