Hibs fan hit friend with chair during derby brawl

A HIBS fan struck another man with a chair during a brawl after an Edinburgh derby – only to find the victim was his friend.

Terrence Gilmour, 34, was involved in a fight outside the International Bar in Brougham Street between rival supporters following the goalless draw at Tynecastle in the Scottish Cup in February.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard that Gilmour picked up a chair and repeatedly brought it down on the head of friend and fellow Hibs fan Callum Walker.

Fiscal Depute Aidan Higgins told the court that Walker fell to the ground and it was clear from CCTV footage that Gilmour realised “he had attacked one of his own”.

Gilmour, of Oxgangs Park, pleaded guilty to assault on February 12 and was placed on an 18-month Drug Treatment and Testing Order.