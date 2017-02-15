Hibs player Marvin Bartley accused of terrorising ex-girlfriend

Hibs star Marvin Bartley is facing trial accused of terrorising his ex-girlfriend.

The English midfielder was arrested by police probing claims he hounded Ainsley McCrae with unwanted phone calls and threats.

Bartley, 30, is accused of shouting and swearing at McCrae, of East Kilbride, and turning up at her Glasgow city centre workplace unannounced.

He denied his guilt over the alleged offences when he appeared in the dock at Paisley Sheriff Court.

Bartley is banned from phoning or texting his ex as he awaits trial over her abuse claims.

Prosecutors claim he behaved in a manner which would be likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

He denied the offences when he appeared before Sheriff Tom Ward and the case was adjourned until next month for a pre-trial hearing to take place.

A trial is scheduled for April.

Bartley was arrested over the abuse claims last month.

The midfielder, who lives in Penicuik, signed for Hibs in 2015 from English side Leyton Orient, following spells with Bournemouth and Burnley.

He was an unused sub in the Edinburgh side’s historic Scottish Cup Final win over Rangers last year.