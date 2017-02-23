Hibs star Marvin Bartley ‘racially abused’

POLICE are investigating alleged racist abuse of Hibs star Marvin Bartley during his team’s derby win.

The midfielder was allegedly targeted on social media during Wednesday’s night’s Scottish Cup tie with Hearts.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report of a hate crime committed via social media during the Hibernian v Hearts football match at Easter Road on Wednesday, February 22.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.”