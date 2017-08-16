Hospital worker was nine times over drink drive limit

A HOSPITAL worker was caught nine times over the drink drive limit after claiming she had only drunk three pints of lager.

Celia Broadhurst drove after an afternoon drinking session.

Broadhurst, a care coordinator at Liberton Hospital, was spotted by passing motorists as she weaved all over the road as she made her way home.

Police were called and after officers arrived at her house in Lasswade, Midlothian, the NHS employee tried to blame the high reading on having just drunk three pints.

Yesterday a sheriff told Broadhurst, 34, that “it was a surprise you were actually conscious, let alone able to drive”.

Broadhurst, who had previously pleaded guilty to driving with 196mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, broke down in the dock at the capital’s sheriff court as she was banned from the road for two years and ordered to carry out unpaid work. She is expected to keep her job.