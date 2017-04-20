Jail for post office manager who stole £134,000

A POST office manager who embezzled more than £134,000 from his branch has been jailed for 16 months.

Daryl Louden, 26, took the cash from RS McColl in Ferry Road to fund his gambling addiction.

Louden, of Niddrie Marischal Place, pleaded guilty to embezzling £134,177.46 between January 1 and September 29 last year.

Sheriff Frank Crowe told Louden that his breach of trust had been enormous and that his actions had been devastating for those who worked with him.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard Louden had been in line for promotion to area manager when his boss David Richardson carried out a spot check at the office and found that money was missing.

But a letter from Mr Richardson was handed to Sheriff Crowe by defence solicitor Jennifer McEvinney, which said Louden’s actions had been “extremely out of character”.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Crowe: “I will take steps to ensure you get proper support and help in prison and hope this will help you get on with the useful side of your life.”