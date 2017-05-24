Jealous clubber launched glass attack at wrong woman

A CLUBBER who smashed a glass over the head of a fellow reveller she saw kissing her boyfriend attacked the wrong woman.

Ashley Katsande spotted her partner with another woman when she entered the Opal Lounge nightclub in George Street last year.

Katsande picked up a glass tumbler and struck victim Marta Bugalska over the head, leaving her with a gash to the side of her head before she collapsed on the dancefloor.

Ms Bugalska was treated at the scene by club staff before being rushed to the Royal Infirmary for treatment.

It later emerged Katsande had glassed the wrong woman and the following day got a friend to message Ms Bugalska on Facebook in a bid to apologise.

The 23-year-old, from Easter Dalry Road, is now facing a jail sentence after Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told it was her third conviction for assault.

Katsande, who pleaded guilty to the attack last month, was due to be sentenced yesterday, but Sheriff Frank Crowe was told she had failed to attend for the required reports.

Sheriff Crowe, who agreed to defer sentence to next month, told Katsande: “You are in a very serious position here and I need this report.

“I need this report so I can consider all the options in your case other than sending you to prison.”

Fiscal depute Anne McNeill previously told the court Katsande spotted Ms Bugalska on the dancefloor of the Opal Lounge around 2.45am on September 16 last year.

Ms McNeill said: “The complainer was at the locus, the Opal Lounge, and she was dancing next to the DJ’s booth at the bar. Suddenly she felt a hand on her shoulder and was struck repeatedly on the head with a glass.

“She fell to the ground injured and was struck on the forehead and the mouth.”

Ms Bugalska was treated at the club by staff members trained in first aid before being taken to the RIE where she had staples inserted to the wound on her forehead.

Ms McNeill added Katsande had realised her mistake “almost immediately” and asked a friend to contact the injured woman on Facebook to apologise.

Solicitor Paul Dunne, defending, said his client did not know her boyfriend would be at the club that night.

Mr Dunne said: “She was confronted with her partner’s infidelity – he [also] did not know she was going to be there. She went into the pub and witnessed the embrace and was concerned by this. She took great umbrage at this.

“The glass did not break – it was the impact of the blow that caused the cut and not the glass smashing.”

Mr Dunne added Katsande had “instantly regretted” attacking the woman with the pint tumbler.

Sheriff Crowe said: “You haven’t been to prison before but you do have two previous convictions for assault.”

Yesterday, Sheriff Crowe deferred sentence to next month for the preparation of social work reports.

