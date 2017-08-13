Kirsty Gallacher, Sky Sports presenter, charged over drink-driving

Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher has been charged with a drink-driving offence.

Thames Valley Police said Gallacher, 41, has been bailed to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on September 4.

It follows an incident in Eton, Berkshire, on Saturday.

A spokesman said: “Kirsty Gallacher, aged 41, of Chapel Square, Virginia Water, was charged last night with one count of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the legal limit.”