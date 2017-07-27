Kirsty Maxwell’s family vows to continue fight for justice

The family of Kirsty Maxwell, who fell to her death in Benidorm, said they will continue the fight for justice after an attempt to detain four men questioned over her death in Spain was blocked.

Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and 32-year-old Daniel Bailey, who were in the apartment at the time of Mrs Maxwell’s death, appeared at the Palau de Justicia on Wednesday, when they denied any involvement.

It was an opportunity for us to understand what happened and that was denied Adam Maxwell

Kirsty, 27, from Livingston, died after falling from a tenth-floor window at the resort’s Apartmentos Payma hotel on April 29.

Devastated husband Adam Maxwell told STV News that giving up wasn’t an option. “There are so many unanswered questions at the moment and even more so because they went back to Spain but never answered any questions.

“Yesterday was an opportunity to get more information and for us to understand what happened, and that was denied.”

Mr Maxwell also believes police missed an opportunity to interview Kirsty’s friends, 19 of whom have still not been spoken to by officers, and five other men linked to the wider party.

“It’s been a living nightmare,” he added. “Waking up every day to her not being there and going to bed every day and she’s still not there and the unknown that surrounds everything.”

Lawyer Luis Miguel Zyumaquero, who is acting for Kirsty’s grieving family, admitted he was disappointed at the judge’s decision not to remand the four men in jail but insisted the “fight for justice” would continue.

He said at the court hearing: “Today’s hearing was scheduled so they could clarify their role in what happened. For reasons I am not aware of, they haven’t wanted to answer my questions.

“I wanted them remanded in person because their only link with Spain is that they were here on holiday when Kirsty died.

“How can we be sure they will return voluntarily in the future?”

The four men, all from Nottingham, told the judge Ana Isabel Garcia-Galbis they were innocent of any wrongdoing in the private hearing, and only answered questions from the defence lawyer, Roberto Sanchez.

Callum Northridge also released a statement which said he and his friends have had their names “dragged through the mud”.

He said: “It goes without saying that our deepest sympathy goes out to Kirsty’s family and our thoughts are with them all at this terrible time.

“We, however, have had our names dragged through the mud and used in a derogatory manner throughout this process, through no fault of our own.”

Their lawyer Mr Sanchez said he is hopeful the case will not go to trial.

“My clients have nothing to hide and the proof is that they came from England voluntarily for this hearing today.”

