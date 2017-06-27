Law firm Dickson Minto breaks into City’s top three

Dickson Minto, the Edinburgh-based corporate legal boutique, has broken into the top tier of advisers to Britain’s biggest listed companies.

The practice, which also has an office in London and is seen as a competitor to the so-called “Magic Circle” of major City law firms, has grabbed third place in the latest FTSE main market adviser rankings.

It puts the Scots firm ahead of heavyweights such as Linklaters, Allen & Overy and CMS. Slaughter & May and Herbert Smith Freehills were ranked first and second, respectively, based on current client counts.

Dickson Minto’s clients include Alliance Trust and the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. It is also actively advising the likes of Aggreko, Tullow Oil and Irn-Bru maker AG Barr.

Douglas Armstrong, partner at Dickson Minto, said: “We see many exciting opportunities to advise clients on IPOs in the next few years, in particular in the real estate and tech sectors.”

