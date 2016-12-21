Livingston pensioner robbed in broad daylight

A PENSIONER had her handbag snatched as she walked home after getting off a bus.

The 71-year-old woman was on a footpath running from Ladywell to Carmondean in Livingston when a man approached from behind.

He grabbed her bag before making off down a lane into Sutherland Way.

The woman was not injured and police are now calling for anyone with information about the incident around 3pm on Tuesday to come forward.

Detective Constable Craig Leckie from the Community Investigation Unit said: “The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall with a thin build and wearing grey jogging bottoms and a hooded top.

“Anyone who remembers seeing this male in the Sutherland Way area on Tuesday afternoon is asked to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch.”

