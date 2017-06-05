Man, 21, cleared of 5 rape charges at Livingston High Court

A 21-year-old man has been dramatically cleared of five rape charges.

Liam Simpson had lodged special defences claiming that his three alleged victims consented to sex with him.

The prosecution earlier withdrew three of the rape allegations and an assault charge after the alleged victim gave evidence.

A jury at the High Court in Livingston returned majority verdicts on Monday finding the remaining two rape charges ‘not proven’.

Simpson, of Piershill Place, Edinburgh, had denied all charges.

During the week-long trial the jury was told that all three of the women had created and joined a private Facebook group in which they discussed what evidence they were going to give at his trial.

