Man appears in court after Edinburgh Central Mosque fire

A 28-year old man appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today charged with wilful fire-raising aggravated by religious and racial prejudice and an offence under the Explosive Substances Act.

Thomas Conington made a brief appearance in private before Sheriff Kevin Drummond QC.

No plea or declaration was made and the case was continued for further inquiry. Conington was remanded in custody.

His appearance in court follows reports of fire damage to the Edinburgh Central Mosque in Potterrow, Edinburgh, in the early hours of Sunday, September 18.