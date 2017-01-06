Man appears in court charged with Bonnyrigg murder

A MAN has appeared in court charged with murder after another man died during an incident in the Lothians.

Carlo Volante, 40, died in the incident in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, on Tuesday, January 3.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and made an appearance in court yesterday.

Robert Kay made a brief appearance in private yesterday before Sheriff Alistair Noble at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

He made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further inquiry.

Sheriff Noble remanded Kay in custody following the short hearing.

Police were called to a disturbance at an address in Auld Coal Grove, Bonnyrigg, at around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Volante had suffered serious injuries – believed to be stab wounds – and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment but later died.