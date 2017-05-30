Man appears in court over Wester Hailes murder charge

A 41-year-old man has appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with murder.

David Geddes made a brief appearance in private before Sheriff James Scott. No plea was made and the case was continued for further inquiry. Geddes was remanded in custody.

His appearance in court on Tuesday follows the death of 35-year old Jaymie Hall at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary last Saturday evening. Mr Hall had been found seriously injured in Drumbryden Gardens, Wester Hailes.