Man arrested after serious assault outside city hotel

A 38-year-old man has been charged following an a serious assault on a 36-year-old man near the Radisson Blu.

The injured man was hospitalised after sustaining a serious head injury outside a city centre hotel.

Police were called to the High Street in Edinburgh at around 5.55pm on Wednesday following the incident.

The area at the top of the Royal Mile was blocked off as Police conducted inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh can confirm that a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an assault in the High Street.

“The incident happened around 5.55pm on Wednesday, December 21. A 36-year-old man sustained a serious head injury. He was taken to the Western General Hospital for treatment, where he is detained in a stable condition.

“The 38-year-old will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, December 22.”

