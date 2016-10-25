Man attacked by teens in West Pilton March

A MAN was assaulted and robbed by a group of teenagers in West Pilton March.

The 22-year-old was walking alone when he was approached by around 10-15 youths, who were both male and female.

The group, aged between 13-16, started shouting at him before one of them threatened him with a weapon.

The victim ran into West Pilton March but when the group caught up he was subsequently assaulted, and he later discovered that his wallet had been taken.

Police are now investigating and are appealing to the public for information.

The 22-year-old sustained minor injuries which did not require medical attention.

The male suspect who threatened the victim with a weapon is described as a white teenager, with a medium build and short blonde hair. Some of the teenagers are described as having been on bikes.

Detective Constable Ross Nicol of Corstorphine CID said: “This group targeted a lone man and subjected him to a vicious attack. We are eager to trace the young people involved in this incident, particularly the male with a weapon.

“I would urge anyone who was in the West Pilton area on the evening of Saturday, October 22, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us immediately.”