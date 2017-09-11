Man bragged of gunshot wounds before his death

A MAN who was killed after a night out at a pub spent his final hours showing off his “gunshot wounds” and bragging about his connections, a court has heard.

Alex Forbes, 25, from Edinburgh, died on January 2 at a house in Kirkcaldy after meeting the man accused of his murder the previous evening in the town’s Windsor Bar.

Adrian Hynd, 51, of Kirkcaldy, denies the charge and claims he acted in self defence after Mr Forbes attacked him.

In the first day of evidence yesterday at the High Court in Edinburgh, a former barmaid said Mr Forbes had spent the evening “bothering” some of the customers.

Stephanie Ewing, 21, told the court that she spent the evening of January 1 working in the Windsor Bar.

She told prosecution lawyer Alan Cameron that she thought Mr Forbes was drinking spirits.

She said: “He said he was from Edinburgh. He said that he was only recently out. He was saying that he had a wound on his stomach and he was showing that off. It was just a scar. A few of the customers said he was bothering them.”

She also told the court that she could remember the word “gangland” was being used in connection with Mr Forbes’s activities.

Ms Ewing said Mr Forbes unbuttoned his shirt to show off a scar on his stomach which he said was a “gunshot wound”.

She said that at closing time, he told her that he did not want to leave the pub and then asked her “Do you know who I am? Do you know what I could do to you? I could damage you.”

Mr Forbes’s friend Mark Docherty told the court that they had both to the pub after spending the day drinking vodka.

The court heard that Mr Docherty had earlier told police that he and Mr Forbes had also taken cocaine.

Mr Docherty said his friend was related to a family from Edinburgh called Kelbie.

Defence advocate Mark Stewart QC asked Mr Docherty whether his friend worked as somebody who used physical violence against other people.

Mr Stewart said: “Was Alex an enforcer?”

Mr Docherty replied: “No.”

Prosecutors claim that on January 2 2017 at 80 Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy, Mr Hynd assaulted Mr Forbes, of Cakemuir Gardens, Edinburgh.

It is alleged that Mr Hynd struggled with Mr Forbes, seized hold of his neck, repeatedly punched him on the head and body before butting him on the head.

The Crown alleges that Mr Hynd then repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a knife and that he “did murder him”.

Mr Hynd has pleaded not guilty. His legal team has lodged a special defence of self defence. The trial continues.