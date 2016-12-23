Man charged after serious assault outside city centre hotel

A 38-year-old man has been charged following a serious assault on another man near the Radisson Blu hotel.

The injured man was hospitalised after sustaining a serious head injury outside the city centre hotel.

Police were called to the High Street at around 5.55pm on Wednesday following the incident. The area at the top of the Royal Mile was blocked off as police conducted inquiries.

A spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh can confirm that a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an assault in the High Street.

A 36-year-old man sustained a serious head injury. He was taken to the Western General Hospital for treatment, where he is in a stable condition.

The 38-year-old will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.