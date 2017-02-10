Man charged over Buckstone incident as police hunt 3 men

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with yesterday’s incident in the Buckstone area of Edinburgh.

Officers responded to several reports of a ‘distressed, naked man’ at around 12.15pm on Friday afternoon.

A black BMW car similar to this was found abandoned at the scene. Picture: Contributed

Some reports suggested the man may have escaped from the boot of a car.

A 26-year-old man was later taken to hospital as a precaution, police confirmed.

Detectives are keen to trace three other men who are thought to be linked to the investigation.

The three men are described as being black or Asian in appearance, wearing casual clothes and aged in their twenties.

Police believe the men may have been travelling in a black BMW car, which was found abandoned at the scene of the incident.

Detective Inspector Alan O’Brien, of Gayfield CID, said police were treating the incident as an ‘abduction,’ adding: “This was a serious incident and we continue to follow a number of possible lines of enquiry.

“I’d urge anyone who may have seen the men described, or has any information which may be relevant, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.