Man charged over hate crime in West Lothian shop

A MAN has been charged in connection with a hate crime in a shop.

The incident happened in Cameron Way, Livingston, on April 5 and a 22-year-old man appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court two days later.

Police urged anyone else who had experienced such abuse to contact them.

Police Constable Alan McMahon, from Livingston Community Police Team, said: “Police Scotland treat all hate crimes with the highest priority and we encourage any member of the public to come forward should they feel that they have been victim of a hate crime.”