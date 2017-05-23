Search

Man charged over Leith Walk armed robbery

The incident took place on Monday May 15 at Cashino on Leith Walk.

A MAN has been arrested following an armed robbery at a business on Leith Walk.

Police in Edinburgh have charged a 34-year-old man with Robbery.

The incident occurred at Cashino in Leith Walk around 5.20pm on Monday 15th May.

A 24-year-old man was working alone in the premises when the man entered and threatened him with a meat cleaver before making off with a four figure sum of money. The man was described as white, with a local Edinburgh accent.

Detectives at Gayfield CID would like to thank the public for their assistance.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 23rd May.