Man charged over murder in Bathgate

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old man in Bathgate.

Police said the 54-year-old sustained a head injury in an incident in King Street at around 3am on Saturday.

He was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston and later died.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.

Chief Inspector Colin Gagen said: “This death is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

“These types of incidents are thankfully rare and we are treating this death as an isolated case.

“We will be undertaking extra patrols in the King Street area in order to provide community reassurance.”

Officers are not looking to trace anyone else in connection with the death but ask anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to come forward.