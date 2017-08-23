Man charged over Regent Road sex assault

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the serious sexual assault of a woman earlier this month.
The woman, 19, had been sitting on a bench on Regent Road at the foot of Calton Hill at around 5.45am on Thursday August 10, when she was approached by a man.
She accepted a lift, thinking the man was driving a private hire vehicle.
She was attacked and then driven to the top of Easter Road, where she was helped by a genuine taxi driver.
A 55-year-old man is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on August 23.
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.