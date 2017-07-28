Man charged over sex attack on Penicuik teenager

A MAN has been charged in connection with the indecent assault of a 14-year-old girl in Penicuik.
The incident happened around 3.15pm last Thursday in a wooded area near to Rullion Road and Deanburn.
The man has also been charged with a breach of the peace after two girls, both aged 16, were followed in the John Street area around 10pm on 26 July.
The 47-year-old is expected to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.
Inspector John Dryden of Penicuik said: “I want to extend my thanks to the local community for their support and help with our enquiries.
“These were distressing incidents for the young women involved and a man has now been charged in connection with these and is due before the courts.”
Those who may have been a victim of, or a witness to, a sexual crime are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.