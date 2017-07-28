Man charged over sex attack on Penicuik teenager

A MAN has been charged in connection with the indecent assault of a 14-year-old girl in Penicuik.

The incident happened around 3.15pm last Thursday in a wooded area near to Rullion Road and Deanburn.

The man has also been charged with a breach of the peace after two girls, both aged 16, were followed in the John Street area around 10pm on 26 July.

The 47-year-old is expected to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Inspector John Dryden of Penicuik said: “I want to extend my thanks to the local community for their support and help with our enquiries.

“These were distressing incidents for the young women involved and a man has now been charged in connection with these and is due before the courts.”

Those who may have been a victim of, or a witness to, a sexual crime are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.