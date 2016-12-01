Man charged with attemped murder after pub attack

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a 28-year-old male was seriously injured within a pub in Gilmerton.

The 60-year-old was arrested in Essex yesterday following inquiries by officers from Gayfield CID.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, December 2.

The attack took place on Sunday at around 2.40pm at a venue in Drum Street.

At the time it was understood the victim had been stabbed and was rushed to the Royal Infirmary to be treated for injuries to his chest.