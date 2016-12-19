Man charged with attempted murder on North Bridge

A MAN has been arrested and charged with attempting to murder a man on North Bridge.

Police said a 36-year-old man suffered a serious injury to his torso in the incident at around 4am on December 10 and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

As a result of inquiries carried out by detectives from Gayfield CID a male was detained and subsequently charged.

The 39-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.