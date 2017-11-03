Man charged with serious sexual assault at Leith Links

POLICE have charged a man in connection with a serious sexual assault in Leith.

Detective Chief inspector Martin MacLean of Edinburgh’s public protection unit, said: “Following the attack on a 33-year-old woman within Links Place on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, a thorough investigation led to a 30-year-old man being arrested and charged on Thursday, November 2.

“He was scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, November 3.

“I would like to thank the public for the excellent response we received to our appeal for help. Both locally in Leith, and across Edinburgh, residents came forward and provided support to our investigation.”