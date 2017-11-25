Man denies rape and murder of partner in Edinburgh flat

A MAN has denied raping and strangling his former partner in a flat in Edinburgh.

Frazer Neil, 24, from Edinburgh, appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow accused of raping and murdering 21-year-old Hannah Dorans at a flat on Hutchison Road on February 11.

It is alleged that he removed Miss Dorans’ trousers and underwear, raped her. then compressed her neck, placed a cord or similar ligature round it and tightened it.

Neil is also accused of causing alarm and distress to Miss Doran’s parents by sending a message on Facebook to them on March 1.

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards Miss Dorans from Dalkeith, by sending her abusive messages, monitoring her online access and taking her bank card away from her and remove £1000 from her bank account along with other charges. This is alleged to have taken place between January 1, 2016 and February 11, this year.

QC Brian McConnachie entered not guilty pleas to all the charges on Neil’s behalf and saids: “Mr Neil is not able to remember what happened on February 11.”

Judge Lady Stacey continued the case until January next year.