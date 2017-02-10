Man detained and another in hospital following Buckstone incident

A police cordon blocked off a street in Buckstone after a man was taken to hospital and another was detained by police.

Officers were called to Buckstone Terrace, near the junction with Buckstone Road, Fairmilehead, Edinburgh after “reports of concern for a man” after midday on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to the Buckstone area about 12.15pm following a report of concern for a man, who was traced by officers and taken to hospital.

“Another man is currently detained in connection with this and enquiries are continuing.”

STV News reported that Police were closely guarding a black BMW car which was within the cordon.

And a discarded item, covered by cardboard on the road, was protected by another cordon within the taped-off area.

A forensic examination is being carried out at the scene.