Man exposed himself during ‘distressing’ incident in West Lothian

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a public indecency in Whitburn.

The incident happened around 6.50 a.m. on Monday 22nd May on a public lane that runs between The Avenue and Dixon Terrace, alongside Burnside School and Norwood Industrial Estate.

A 23-year-old woman was walking in the area when a man approached and exposed himself to her.

The woman then contacted police who are now pursuing a local lines of inquiry to trace the suspect.

He is described as being in his sixties with a tanned or olive-skinned complexion, around 5ft 6ins tall with a stalky build and wearinga white top, a khaki jacket, light tan-coloured trousers, black shoes, a greenish brown flat cap and thin-rimmed glasses.

Inspector Stuart McLaughlan from Whitburn Police Station said: “While the victim was unharmed during this incident, it was an upsetting and distressing experience for her and we are doing all we can to trace the male responsible.

“Anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious in the area on Monday morning, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation then please contact police immediately.”