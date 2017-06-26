Man fined for gun image under Tommy Sheppard video

A MAN who posted gun icons under a Facebook video of a speech by SNP MP Tommy Sheppard has been spared jail – but has lost his job.
Grant Scobbie, 26, claimed he thought that the politician he was targeting was Tommy Sheridan. Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that Scobbie also wrote “shoot the b******” under the video featuring the Edinburgh East MP.
Michael Maguire, prosecuting, said: “This text was followed by two emoticon images of a handgun. The post was public, and available for other Facebook users to view.”
Scobbie, of Westfield Street, Falkirk, pleaded guilty to posting a menacing remark, contrary to the 2003 Communications Act, on September 21, 2016
Defending himself, Scobbie, who has no previous convictions, said: “It was meant to be a joke between me and my pal. I didn’t think anybody else would see it.
“I lost my job as a binman with Falkirk Council because of it.”
He was fined £280.
