Man fined for gun image under Tommy Sheppard video

A MAN who posted gun icons under a Facebook video of a speech by SNP MP Tommy Sheppard has been spared jail – but has lost his job.

Grant Scobbie, 26, claimed he thought that the politician he was targeting was Tommy Sheridan. Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that Scobbie also wrote “shoot the b******” under the video featuring the Edinburgh East MP.

Michael Maguire, prosecuting, said: “This text was followed by two emoticon images of a handgun. The post was public, and available for other Facebook users to view.”

Scobbie, of Westfield Street, Falkirk, pleaded guilty to posting a menacing remark, contrary to the 2003 Communications Act, on September 21, 2016

Defending himself, Scobbie, who has no previous convictions, said: “It was meant to be a joke between me and my pal. I didn’t think anybody else would see it.

“I lost my job as a binman with Falkirk Council because of it.”

He was fined £280.