Man followed woman to Asda with pole after she beeped him at green light

A road rage driver followed a female driver to a supermarket car park before brandishing a metal pole at her, a court heard.

Marcin Rycowski, 36, terrified Lisa Mason and her two passengers by blocking her car in before making a menacing gesture.

The incident started when Miss Mason beeped her horn to alert Rycowski that traffic lights at a roundabout had changed to green.

Livingston Sheriff Court heard Rycowski pulled away from the lights then pulled out sharply in front of Miss Mason’s car.

When she then drove to an Asda supermarket at the town’s Almondvale Shopping Centre, she said Rycowski parked his car in front of her vehicle and brandished a metal pole at her and her passengers.

When cautioned and charged by police Rycowski replied through a Polish interpreter: “The people in the other car provoked me.” Rykowski, of Livingston, was fined £375, with eight points added to his driving licence.