Man found guilty of murdering Jo Cox

Thomas Mair has been found guilty of murdering Labour MP Jo Cox.

An Old Bailey jury took just over 90 minutes to convict loner Mair, 53, of what was described in court as an act of “sheer brutality and cowardice”.

Thomas Mair has been found guilty of murdering Jo Cox. Picture; PA

He murdered mother of two and Remain campaigner Mrs Cox, 41, as she arrived for a constituency surgery in Birstall, West Yorkshire, a week before the EU referendum.

The alleged white supremacist, who gave no evidence in his defence, shouted “Britain first” as he fired three shots at his MP and stabbed her 15 times.

He gave no reaction as he was convicted on all counts.

The MP’s family sat in silence in the packed courtroom as the verdicts were delivered.

More to follow