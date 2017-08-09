Man guilty of killing drinking companion two days after Christmas

AN ALCOHOLIC who killed a drinking companion by stabbing him in the throat has been convicted of culpable homicide.

A jury at the High Court in Livingston took over four hours to return a majority verdict finding Bertie Hall guilty of the lesser charge of killing Terry Miller under provocation.

They believed Hall’s evidence that he was acting in self defence after Mr Miller lunged at him with a bread knife as he sat in his armchair.

Hall, 49, had denied committing murder in the living room of his home in West Main Street, Whitburn, although he knocked on a neighbour’s door minutes later and told her: “I’ve just murdered a guy in my house”.

Following the verdict, Judge Lady Scott called for social work background reports and told Hall he would be sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen on September 6.

She also ordered a medical report after being told by defence solicitor advocate Euan Roy that the accused had been diagnosed with alcohol related brain damage which caused him cognitive difficulties.

Hall, who has been on remand since the killing on December 27 last year, showed no emotion as he was led away to the cells.

Hall claimed in his defence that Mr Miller had attacked him twice – the second time with a bread knife – after Mr Liddell accused him of being a “grass” for phoning the police about another incident.

Hall told the jury he was sitting down on his armchair when Mr Miller lunged towards him.

He said he grabbed a small kitchen knife, which he kept on the arm rest for opening letters, and stabbed Mr Miller once.

He said: “Did I mean to stab him in the neck? No, I didn’t.

“You could say it was an accident hitting him with the knife. I was defending myself.”

The trial was told that Hall’s home was used as a local drinking den and both men had consumed huge amounts of alcohol.