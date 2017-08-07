Man guilty of repeatedly raping and attacking two women

A MAN who repeatedly raped and assaulted two women over an eight year period has been told to expect to receive a “substantial” jail sentence for his crimes.

George Currie, 27, attacked the two females at various locations in Midlothian between June 2008 and May 2016.

A jury convicted Currie, of Piershill, on a total of seven charges following a week long trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

During proceedings, the court heard how Currie started physically abusing his first victim in June 2008. He repeatedly punched and kicked her during the brutal attacks.

Currie, who has previous convictions for violence, repeatedly raped and physically assaulted his second victim in February 2016.

The abuse against the second woman continued until May 2016. The court heard how Currie was brought to justice after his victims spoke to police investigating his activities. During the trial Currie maintained not guilty pleas.